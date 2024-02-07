Open Menu

Election Control Room Setup In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024

Election Control Room setup in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A Control Room has been set up in the Sukkur IBA Public school to monitor the election process with effect from February 7-9.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar will be in charge while Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Liaqaut Ali Kalhoro will assist the election cell.

People have been asked to contact the following numbers, 071-9310600, 071-9310601 and 03003156777 respectively.

