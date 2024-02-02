Election Control Room To Fully Functional As Per Directives By ECP: DC Suklur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Election Control Room has been made fully functional in the district as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to monitor election activities on polling day.
Deputy Commissioner, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar visited the election control room on Friday where concerned officers gave them a detailed briefing.
He reviewed arrangements for monitoring polling stations declared sensitive.
The deputy commissioner asked the control room officials to be attentive to their duties.
He said that district administration was extending full assistance to ECP in holding elections in a free fair, and peaceful manner.
