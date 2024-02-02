Open Menu

Election Control Room To Fully Functional As Per Directives By ECP: DC Suklur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Election Control Room to fully functional as per directives by ECP: DC Suklur

The Election Control Room has been made fully functional in the district as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to monitor election activities on polling day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Election Control Room has been made fully functional in the district as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to monitor election activities on polling day.

Deputy Commissioner, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar visited the election control room on Friday where concerned officers gave them a detailed briefing.

He reviewed arrangements for monitoring polling stations declared sensitive.

The deputy commissioner asked the control room officials to be attentive to their duties.

He said that district administration was extending full assistance to ECP in holding elections in a free fair, and peaceful manner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

28 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

29 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

29 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

29 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

33 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

33 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

33 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

33 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

32 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

32 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan