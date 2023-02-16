UrduPoint.com

Election Date: LHC Issues Notice On Plea For Interpretation Of Single Bench Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 11:39 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others for February 21 on an appeal filed by the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for interpretation of single bench orders in connection with the date of general elections in Punjab

The bench also sought assistance from the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab in the matter.

The bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the appeal filed by the Punjab governor.

Advocate Shahzad Shaukat represented the governor and argued that the governor did not sign the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and it stands dissolved on the force of self-executory provision of Article 112.

He submitted that the governor was bound to give a date for elections, if he dissolved the assembly. He submitted that the LHC single bench had ordered the ECP to announce a date for general elections in Punjab after consultation with the governor. He pleaded with the court to expunge the orders regarding consultation with the governor.

The bench, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the ECP and other respondents for February 21.

On February 10, the single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan had ordered the ECP to announce a date for general elections in the province after consultation with the Punjab governor.

