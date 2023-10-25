Election date may be announced next month: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that election date may be announced next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that election date may be announced next month.

Political parties will gear up election campaign after announcement of election schedule in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are fully prepared for general elections, he said adding that Nawaz Sharif will lead the campaign to win the next elections with full support of people.

Nawaz Sharif had given clear statement during public address at Minar-e-Pakistan that we should work together for the prosperity of Pakistan, he said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), role in the next elections, he said those who found involved in May 9 vandalism, should have punishment as per law of the country.

The supporters of PTI had been involved in attacking security institutions, he said. The PTI Chairman had played negative role during four year period, he said adding that Imran Khan had spread negative propaganda against national institutions. To a question about PML-N's future plan, he said that his party would focus on development and economic uplift of Pakistan.