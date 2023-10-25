Open Menu

Election Date May Be Announced Next Month: Senior Leader Of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Election date may be announced next month: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that election date may be announced next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that election date may be announced next month.

Political parties will gear up election campaign after announcement of election schedule in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are fully prepared for general elections, he said adding that Nawaz Sharif will lead the campaign to win the next elections with full support of people.

Nawaz Sharif had given clear statement during public address at Minar-e-Pakistan that we should work together for the prosperity of Pakistan, he said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), role in the next elections, he said those who found involved in May 9 vandalism, should have punishment as per law of the country.

The supporters of PTI had been involved in attacking security institutions, he said. The PTI Chairman had played negative role during four year period, he said adding that Imran Khan had spread negative propaganda against national institutions. To a question about PML-N's future plan, he said that his party would focus on development and economic uplift of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead May Muslim TV

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

10 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan