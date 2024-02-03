Election duty plan for rescuers finalised

An emergency duty plan of Rescue 1122 has been finalised

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) An emergency duty plan of Rescue 1122 has been finalised.

District Emergency Officer DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal chaired a meeting regarding the general election.

According to a rescue spokesperson, leave of rescuers has been cancelled and no rescuer shall take a day-off or go on leave on that day.

The red code will be enforced throughout the district on the special instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer. These views were expressed by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal during the meeting held at the Central Rescue Station.

Engineer Naveed Iqbal, while reviewing the emergency plan, said that Rescue 1122 would provide emergency medical cover at the sensitive polling stations of "A category" throughout the district and provide immediate help in any emergency situation.

Apart from 18 ambulances, 13 fire vehicles and six special rescue vehicles equipped with modern medical equipment and medicines and 46 motorbike ambulances will also be deployed.

Community Emergency Response Teams will perform their duties under the leadership of District Warden Jameel Janjua and rescue medical/mobile posts will be established at all sensitive polling stations.