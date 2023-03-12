Election facilitation centers set up in Punjab for transparency

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Election Commissioner has established facilitation centers at provincial and district levels to help voters, candidates, and returning officers.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the centers, located in the offices of the District Election Commissioner will offer guidance, information, and complaint-filing services related to the electoral process, enhancing transparency and accessibility.

With these centers in place, people can seek reliable information and redressal of their grievances related to the electoral process, ensuring fair and impartial elections in the province.