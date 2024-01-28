Election Fervor Grows As Political Parties Rally Support Ahead Of General Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) With the general elections just around the corner on the 8th of next month, political activities are reaching a fever pitch as parties intensify their efforts to secure the support of voters.
Public gatherings have become a common sight as political parties strategically organize rallies to connect with the electorate. The atmosphere is charged with enthusiasm as candidates articulate their visions and agendas to sway public opinion.
In addition to large-scale gatherings, candidates are actively engaging with voters through corner meetings, providing an opportunity for more intimate discussions on local issues and concerns. This grassroots approach aims to establish a direct connection between candidates and the electorate.
A notable aspect of the upcoming elections is the diverse pool of candidates, reflecting a broad representation of the population.
A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats, encompassing 4,807 males, 312 females, and two transgender individuals.
Similarly, for the four provincial assemblies, 12,695 candidates are competing, comprising 12,123 males, 570 females, and two transgender candidates.
The electoral landscape is marked by the contestation of 266 general seats in the National Assembly and 593 general seats across the four provincial assemblies.
This massive electoral battleground underscores the significance of the elections in shaping the political landscape of the nation.
As the countdown to Election Day continues, the political discourse is expected to intensify further, with candidates and parties leaving no stone unturned to garner voter support.
The nation awaits the outcome of this democratic exercise, which will shape the direction of governance for the foreseeable future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP chairman Bilawal gears up for election rally at Liaquat Bagh9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal will bring stability if PPP wins, says Murad Ali Shah11 hours ago
-
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School11 hours ago
-
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 2811 hours ago
-
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted12 hours ago
-
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers12 hours ago
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections12 hours ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election12 hours ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran13 hours ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held13 hours ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa13 hours ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary13 hours ago