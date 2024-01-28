Open Menu

Election Fervor Grows As Political Parties Rally Support Ahead Of General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Election fervor grows as political parties rally support ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) With the general elections just around the corner on the 8th of next month, political activities are reaching a fever pitch as parties intensify their efforts to secure the support of voters.

Public gatherings have become a common sight as political parties strategically organize rallies to connect with the electorate. The atmosphere is charged with enthusiasm as candidates articulate their visions and agendas to sway public opinion.

In addition to large-scale gatherings, candidates are actively engaging with voters through corner meetings, providing an opportunity for more intimate discussions on local issues and concerns. This grassroots approach aims to establish a direct connection between candidates and the electorate.

A notable aspect of the upcoming elections is the diverse pool of candidates, reflecting a broad representation of the population.

A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats, encompassing 4,807 males, 312 females, and two transgender individuals.

Similarly, for the four provincial assemblies, 12,695 candidates are competing, comprising 12,123 males, 570 females, and two transgender candidates.

The electoral landscape is marked by the contestation of 266 general seats in the National Assembly and 593 general seats across the four provincial assemblies.

This massive electoral battleground underscores the significance of the elections in shaping the political landscape of the nation.

As the countdown to Election Day continues, the political discourse is expected to intensify further, with candidates and parties leaving no stone unturned to garner voter support.

The nation awaits the outcome of this democratic exercise, which will shape the direction of governance for the foreseeable future.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

2 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

11 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

11 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

11 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

12 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

12 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

12 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

12 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

13 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

13 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan