Election fever grips Abbottabad: voters await change amidst challenges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) As the political activities gained momentum in district Abbottabad, voters are eagerly engaged, despite facing persistent challenges that raise pertinent questions for political parties and candidates alike.

District Abbottabad comprises two National Assembly Constituencies NA 16 and NA 17 alongside four Provincial Assembly constituencies PK 42, PK 43, PK 44, and PK 45 with a population of 1,419,072 people. However, despite its substantial number of people, Abbottabad remains deprived of basic amenities like roads, water, electricity, schools, and sui gas.

In the electoral battle of NA-16 Abbottabad-1 554,446 registered voters exercised their right to vote comprising 293,564 male and 260,862 female voters from NA-17 Abbottabad-II.

NA- 398,195 registered voters including 207,828 males and 190,367 females will take part in voting.

A total of 786 polling stations have been established in district Abbottabad where 124 polling stations are for male voters, 124 for female voters, and 538 will serve as combined polling stations.

According to the final lists of the regional election commission office Abbottabad 14 candidates contending in Abbottabad constituency NA-16, while 11 candidates are taking part from NA-17.