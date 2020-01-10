Election for District Bar Rawalpindi Today

(@imziishan)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) District Bar Rawalpindi (DBR) Elections for 20-2021 will be held on Saturday and a neck to neck contest is expected among 36 candidates for different seats.As many as 4 candidates including Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Nair Jawad Raja, Tariq Musa and Ayub Gujar are competing for the slot of president, 3 contestants named Salahuddin Chaudhry, Yasir Mehmood Chahtha and Imran Yousaf Khan Niazi for the seat of general secretary, 2 contestants named Sakhawat Hussain Shah, Muhammad Asghar Gondal for the slot of vice president, 2 contestants named Waqas Kiani and Shahbaz Rashid for the post of joint secretary and whereas 25 candidates on 8 seats of executive body.

Strict security measures have been put in place.

3500 Registered lawyers of District Bar would exercise their right to vote.