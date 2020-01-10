UrduPoint.com
Election For District Bar Rawalpindi Today

Election for District Bar Rawalpindi Today

District Bar Rawalpindi (DBR) Elections for 20-2021 will be held on Saturday and a neck to neck contest is expected among 36 candidates for different seats.As many as 4 candidates including Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Nair Jawad Raja, Tariq Musa and Ayub Gujar are competing for the slot of president, 3 contestants named Salahuddin Chaudhry, Yasir Mehmood Chahtha and Imran Yousaf Khan Niazi for the seat of general secretary, 2 contestants named Sakhawat Hussain Shah, Muhammad Asghar Gondal for the slot of vice president, 2 contestants named Waqas Kiani and Shahbaz Rashid for the post of joint secretary and whereas 25 candidates on 8 seats of executive body

Strict security measures have been put in place.

Strict security measures have been put in place.

3500 Registered lawyers of District Bar would exercise their right to vote.

