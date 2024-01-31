Election For PK-91 Constituency Postponed After Tragic Death Of ANP Candidate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The PK-91 election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Constituency has been postponed following the sudden death of ANP candidate Asmatullah Khattak on Wednesday here.
According to ANP district president, Khattak passed away due to a heart attack, leaving behind a void in the political landscape of the region.
The postponement of the election has left voters and candidates alike in a state of uncertainty, as they await further updates on the rescheduling of the poll.
The returning officer will officially declare the cancellation of the election, by Clause 73 of the Election Act.
