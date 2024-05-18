Election For PML-N President To Be Held On May 28
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The election to elect President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be held on May 28, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
To elect the president of PML-N, the Election Commission meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Rana Sanaullah Khan here, added the release.
The meeting was attended by Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Jamal Shah Kakar, Isharat Ashraf and others.
The meeting decided the schedule under which nomination papers could be obtained on May 27 from PML-N Central Secretariat at 180-H, Model Town during office hours.
While nomination papers could be submitted on May 28 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and scrutiny of papers would be held between 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
Central Council of PML-N would hold election for PML-N president slot at 4:00 pm on May 28.
