Election For Punjab CM On July 22: SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:42 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2022) The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that election of the Punjab Chief Minister would be conducted on July 22.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeal filed by PTI and PML-Q against the verdict of the Lahore High Court regarding recounting of votes for Punjab Chief Minister's elections.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi appeared before the top court through a video link at SC Lahore registry.

Advocate Babar Awan told the SC that Imran Khan said that Hamza Shahbaz could remain as the Punjab Chief Minister.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz also agreed for election on July 22 after Imran Khan nodded for the later to stay in the office of Punjab CM till by-polls on 20 seats of the provincial assembly.

The bench asked questions about status of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister at the moment when recounting of votes for the throne of Punjab CM is under question.

The Punjab Assembly session was due today at 4 pm in light of the LHC verdict but it could not take place after PTI and the PML-Q challenged the same verdict before the top court.

Both parties said that there were irregularities in the verdict of the LHC and said that they could not accept Hamza as ths CM when recounting of votes was going to place.

They asked the top court to set aside the LHC verdict.

