Election For Reserved Seats In AJK To Be Held On August 02

Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:04 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission have announced the schedule for 8 reserved seats for Kashmir legislative Assembly including 5 for women and 3 others including one each for overseas Kashmiris, religious scholars and technocrats

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission have announced the schedule for 8 reserved seats for Kashmir legislative Assembly including 5 for women and 3 others including one each for overseas Kashmiris, religious scholars and technocrats.

According to the schedule issued by the election commission on Tuesday evening, the nomination papers for the reserved seats will be received by the returning officer on 29th of July from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held after 2.00 pm the same day.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be filed before the Election Commission on 30th of July from 9.

00 am to 12.00 noon.

Election Commission will hear the appeals on 31st of July from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and decisions over the appeals will be announced the same day.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 1st of August before 12.00 noon while the polling will be held on 2nd August 2021 in Block No 12 of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Hall Block from 10.00 am to 2.30 pm.

Meanwhile the Election Commission has appointed the Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan as Returning Officer while Deputy Election Commissioner Muhammad Ishfaq Khan will perform as polling officer.

