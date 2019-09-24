Election for SA Standing Committee on Auqaf, Zakat on Sept 26

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Speaker Sindh Assembly on Tuesday announced that the Election for the Standing Committee on Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr will be held on September 26, from 10 am to 3 pm.

In a statement, the members of Sindh Assembly are informed that any member who intends to propose a member or members of election to the Committee may give notice.

The notice form shall be signed by the member giving notice who must satisfy himself / herself that the members he / she suggests are willing to serve, if elected.

The notice form can be obtained from office of the Secretary, Provincial Assembly of Sindh on September 25 from 9 a.m to 12 noon.