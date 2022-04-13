Election for Speaker National Assembly on April 16

UrduPoint.com

Published April 13, 2022

The National Assembly on Wednesday issued schedule for the election of Speaker and letters to all members of the House have been dispatched in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday issued schedule for the election of Speaker and letters to all members of the House have been dispatched in this regard.

The election would be held in next sitting of National Assembly on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) while nomination papers can be submitted for the slot till April 15, 2022 at 2 pm with Secretary National Assembly.

The nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislation branch of the House.

The election of the Speaker would be held under Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007. It is to mention that seat of Speaker National Assembly has become vacant due to resignation of Asad Qaisar.

Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 states that the Assembly shall proceed to elect a Speaker under clause (1) of Article 53, by secret ballot in accordance with this rule.

