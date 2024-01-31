Election Gender Desk Set Up For Women, Transgender, Special Persons
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The provincial election commission has established Election Gender Desk at its office for facilitation of women, senior citizens, transgender, special persons and minority communities.
The desk would also address the complaints related to election process for marginalized segments of the society, said the spokesman of the commission adding that the desk would remain active from February 1 to 10.
He said that the staff would be present at the desk round the clock and could be accessed by dialing phone number: 091-9213214-15.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Founder Chairman PTI, Bushra Bibi sentenced 14-year in Toshakhana reference8 minutes ago
-
Suspension of gas supply to CNG station extended till Feb 058 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case10 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed by own accomplices during police encounter18 minutes ago
-
India sends Armoured Vehicles to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle18 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked18 minutes ago
-
Five killed in cylinder blast28 minutes ago
-
General Election 2024: voters express diverse hopes and concerns38 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at Bahawalpur’s library1 hour ago
-
One killed, four injured in traffic accidents2 hours ago
-
Fog forecast for city2 hours ago
-
FM Jilani arrives Brussels to attend 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum11 hours ago