Election Gender Desk set up for women, transgender, special persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The provincial election commission has established Election Gender Desk at its office for facilitation of women, senior citizens, transgender, special persons and minority communities.

The desk would also address the complaints related to election process for marginalized segments of the society, said the spokesman of the commission adding that the desk would remain active from February 1 to 10.

He said that the staff would be present at the desk round the clock and could be accessed by dialing phone number: 091-9213214-15.

APP/adi