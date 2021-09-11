Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Elections for members in five wards of Bahawalpur Cantonment Boards (BCB) will be held on September 12 (Sunday) for which all the arrangements have been finalized

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Elections for members in five wards of Bahawalpur Cantonment Boards (BCB) will be held on September 12 (Sunday) for which all the arrangements have been finalized.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order during the elections at 18 polling stations where male and female voters will cast their votes at separate polling stations.

The polling stations have been divided into 5 sectors and 15 sub-sectors and would be monitored by in-charge SDPOs while Inspectors will be in charge of sub-sectors. Lady police personnel will also be deployed at women polling stations.

The traffic police have formulated a plan to improve the traffic flow and to provide parking at a reasonable distance from the polling stations.

Elite Force and Dolphin Squad personnel will also perform duties in all the sectors. DPO told that no one will be allowed to engage in aerial firing, fights or disturbing the peace after the result announcement.

A control room has also been set up in the DPO office.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that providing a peaceful environment for voters is the priority of the police. He told that the reserve contingents of police will also be on stand by to tackle any untoward situation.