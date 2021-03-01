Election in GB 2 was free & fair, says Election Commission GB

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday rebutted a press statement issued by former Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Jamil Ahmed, saying that the the election conducted in GB 2 was free, fair and transparent

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday rebutted a press statement issued by former Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Jamil Ahmed, saying that the the election conducted in GB 2 was free, fair and transparent.

The spokesperson of Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan in a statement said that that how could Jamil Ahmed compare Daska by-election with Constituency 2 Gilgit elections.

Spokesperson said that there were allegations of irregularities in the election. There were allegations of concealment of ballot papers and kidnapping of ROs, while the elections in Constituency 2 Gilgit were clean, transparent, fair and free as witnessed by their own polling agents.

According to the spokesperson during the polling day Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan himself visited all the polling stations, during which no complaint of fraud or anything was received from any of the stations and no irregularities was found.

During the visit of the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan the polling agents expressed complete satisfaction over the steps and arrangements taken by the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan and congratulated the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the spokesperson, for the first time in the history of Gilgit-Baltistan, in the presence of all the candidates and ROs and other responsible persons, the process of recounting all the polling stations of the entire constituency was completed in 4 consecutive days in which no irregularities were found.

While the issue of postal ballot papers is with the candidate himself and that candidate is responsible for it, the Election Commission is not responsible for postal ballot papers at all.

According to the spokesperson the poll day in Gilgit-Baltistan was completely peaceful holding clean, transparent and free elections was a historic step of the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan which was confirmed by all independent observers in their reports while all other parties and candidates also appreciated the Election Commission of GB.