Election In GB-3 To Be Held On Sunday

4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:27 PM

Election in GB-3 to be held on Sunday

Amid tight security, around 41360 voters will be cast their votes in favor of their candidates during election in the constituency of GB-3, Gilgit, scheduled to be held on Sunday

As many as 15 candidates are supposed to take part in the election.

The local election commission set up 73 polling stations including for 31 male, 35 female and 7 combine polling stations.

Polling will kick-start from 8 am to 5pm without any break.

Election in GB-3 Gilgit was delayed due to sudden demise of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's (PTI) President Syed Jafer Shah.

Now, his son Syed Suhail Abbas will contest election on behalf of his father.

