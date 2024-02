Election Manifesto Implementation top priority: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday that implementation of election manifesto was the foremost priority of PPP’s leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he clarifies that their involvement in the government is not for securing ministries or positions but rather to address Pakistan's pressing issues and ensure political stability.

Expressing support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Kundi asserts that they will collaborate in every endeavor aimed at the country's betterment.

However, he dismisses any likelihood of forming a coalition with MQM in Sindh, stating that no such consideration exists regarding their inclusion in the provincial cabinet so far.

In addition to Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP's nominee for president, we shall have governors from the KP and Punjab and chief ministers from Sindh and Balochistan, he added.