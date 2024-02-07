Open Menu

Election Material Distribution Process Completed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Election material distribution process completed

The process of ballot boxes, ballot papers and other polling related items distribution to presiding officers have been completed, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The process of ballot boxes, ballot papers and other polling related items distribution to presiding officers have been completed, here on Wednesday.

In this regard, Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi along with District Election Commissioner Ghulam Abbas inspected the polling related items distribution process.

Both the ECP officers expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made at the centers and distribution process.

On the occasion, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, AC Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar and RT secretary were also

present. Strict security arrangements have been made by police in the district to make sure the smooth election process.

