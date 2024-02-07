Election Material Distribution Process Completed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The process of ballot boxes, ballot papers and other polling related items distribution to presiding officers have been completed, here on Wednesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The process of ballot boxes, ballot papers and other polling related items distribution to presiding officers have been completed, here on Wednesday.
In this regard, Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi along with District Election Commissioner Ghulam Abbas inspected the polling related items distribution process.
Both the ECP officers expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made at the centers and distribution process.
On the occasion, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, AC Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar and RT secretary were also
present. Strict security arrangements have been made by police in the district to make sure the smooth election process.
Recent Stories
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..
Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters
Security beefed up in Islamabad
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118
European stock markets drop, Shanghai extends gains
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate v ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information1 minute ago
-
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President1 minute ago
-
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-year term1 minute ago
-
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters6 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-1186 minutes ago
-
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation6 minutes ago
-
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate voters4 minutes ago
-
Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to the reservoir4 minutes ago
-
Weather to be cold and windy on Election Day4 minutes ago
-
DC witnesses electoral material distribution4 minutes ago