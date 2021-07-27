UrduPoint.com
Election Material For PP-38 By-election Being Provided

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Distribution of election material among the presiding officers for PP-38 Sialkot by-election is underway under the supervision of Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan.

According to the Election Commission, by-election in PP-38 Sialkot constituency would be held on Wednesday, July 28.

Ghulam Israr Khan said that every activity on the election day would be monitored strictly and foolproof security arrangements had been made for the process. He also met Rangers officials and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and discussed security arrangements, made by the district administration to hold free, fair, transparent, impartial by-elections in a peaceful manner.

Rangers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations and the law-enforcers would also patrol in the constituency on the polling day. No one except polling staff and security personnel would be allowed to enter the returning officer's office after polling, the election commissioner said. He said the presiding officers would submit the polling records to the returning officer's office under the supervision of security personnel.

