Election material provided for by-polls in NA-108

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner-II /Returning Officer NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) Irfan Kausar handed over election material to presiding officers and assistant presiding officers on Saturday for using it during by-polls, scheduled to the held in NA-108 here on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The election material was handed over under tight security arrangements in a ceremony held here on Saturday at the Election Camp Office, Government Postgraduate College Samanabad, where Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mueen Masood, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik and others were also present.

The returning officer said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to conduct by-polls in NA-108 in fair, free and transparent manner.

He said that all contesting candidates and their supporters and voters were already directed to abide by the law and avoid public nuisance. However, strict action was initiated against those who resorted to firing into the air during the PTI rally on Friday night and they would be taken to task accordingly.

He said that display of weapons was completed banned and rangers and police troops were deputed for thorough patrolling and ensuring tight security, especially at sensitive points.

A big screen had been arranged in the office of Returning Officer for showing by-election results whereas special cards were issued to the media persons for proper coverage of by-polls, he added.