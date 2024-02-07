Election materials delivered to polling staff across division

The divisional administration Wednesday ensured delivery of election materials to polling staff of all polling stations for general elections 2024 in all the four districts of the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The divisional administration Wednesday ensured delivery of election materials to polling staff of all polling stations for general elections 2024 in all the four districts of the division.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed with RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan visited Mai-Heer stadium and Government Jamia High school, district Jhang and reviewed the arrangements for delivery of election material.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, DPO Rashid Hadayat and others were present on the occasion.

The officers viewed the distribution of election material and directed that all the materials should be reached at the polling stations till night to ensure starting of polling on time.

They also directed for implementation of foolproof security arrangements at all polling stations for maintaining law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi briefed about the security arrangements in the district and said that police have been made alert to cope with any untoward incident.