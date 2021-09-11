Election materials distribution process begins, security beef-up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Distribution of election materials for Cantonment Board Peshawar elections has started and the election materials are being handed over to the respective presiding officers from the election cell here.

For the smooth conduct of the election on Sunday, special security arrangements have also been made for the distribution of election materials besides holding of the election in a transparent way.

Elections will be held on Sunday (Sept 12) in five wards of Cantonment Board Peshawar wherein a total of 32,284 voters will exercise their right to vote and more than 40 candidates are in the run. The election cell has set up 27 polling stations for the elections.

However, a special security plan has been drawn up for the cantonment board elections. A senior police official told APP that plan has been chalked out wherein more than 500 personnel would perform security duties.

Local police would also be provided security during the election, he informed.

He said according to the plan steps have been taken to ensure security during the cantonment board elections scheduled on September 12 (Sunday).

He said, walk-through gate, BDU and Sniffer Dogs teams would be deployed at all 27 polling stations setup for the election, similarly, female police personnel would also be deployed as well.

He added that strict surveillance of people staying in all hotels and inns started, while Afghan refugees were barred from entering into Cantonment areas.

He informed that City Patrol Force and Additional Police Mobiles Force would be present in the Cantonment areas besides keeping vigilant eye on the way of entrance and exit to the area wherein Polling Stations have been set up.

He said, tasks referred to traffic police for keeping traffic flowing on alternative routes and other arrangements were also made. He said as directed by CCPO Abbas Ahsan, police have set up special roadblocks in the Cantt area.