Election Monitoring Control Room Fully Functional, Connected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The central monitoring control room of the Election Commission of Pakistan is fully functional and connected with regional and district monitoring control centers.
According to a statement issued by the Provincial Election Commission on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja is present in the central election monitoring control room and he is issuing directives for the smooth continuation of polling in the country.
The central monitoring room is keeping a check on polling in the whole of the country, the press statement said adding that no complaint has so far been issued from any part of the country.
