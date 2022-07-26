Election of APP employees Union Sindh on July 27

Polling for election of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) Union Sindh will be held on July 27, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Polling for election of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) Union Sindh will be held on July 27, 2022.

The members of Associated Press of Pakistan Employees Union Sindh will elect their CBA union through a polling process that will be held at Karachi and Hyderabad bureaus and Sukkur and Larkana stations simultaneously.

Senior journalist Amin Yousuf is chairman of the election committee carrying out the election process while other members include Hassan Abbass, Shams Keerio and Nasir Sharif at Karachi. Member election committee Nasir Sheikh will conduct the polling at Hyderabad, Rasheed Raza at Sukkur and Shahzad Ali at Larkana.

Senior Journalists Ghulam Mustafa Aziz and Salahuddin Abbasi are contesting election for the post of president while Abdul Sattar Qureshi and Ashiq Hussain Saand are contestant for General Secretary.

The other contestants include Shahid Sheikh, Allah Dad Sheikh for Vice president, Dr Sahib Oad and Faheem Chandio for Joint Secretary, Nisar Ahmed Sheikh and Muhammad Saleem for Press Secretary and Faheem Ahmed and Umair Khalid for treasurer.

The union members will also elect 8 members of managing committee from total 16 candidates nominated by two contesting panels- Itehad and Democrats.