Election Of Baloch, Tribal Leaders On Senate Top Slots To Strengthen Federation: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran khan Monday said the elections of leaders from Balochistan and merged tribal districts as Senate chairman and deputy chairman respectively would help strengthen the federation.

He, in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who called on him here, said their elections on top slots in upper house of the parliament was also a matter of pride for the people of their areas.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak also attended the meeting, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

The prime minister hoped that the Senate chairman would continue rendering his services efficiently in his second tenure too, just like his previous term.

He also expressed good wishes for both the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

