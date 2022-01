Election of DBA Sukkur held

Advocate Zaffar Ali Eidan Mangi has been elected as president of District Bar Association (DBA), Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Advocate Zaffar Ali Eidan Mangi has been elected as president of District Bar Association (DBA), Sukkur.

Election of the DBA was held under Zakaullah Abro, Returning Officer/ Additional Sessions Judge-1 Sukkur.

Announcing the unofficial results on Monday, he declared Zaffar Ali Eidan as elected president, Zaheer Muhammad as vice president, Zulfiqar Ali Mallano, general secretary, Syed Zaffar Ali Shah, joint secretary, Naveed Ahmed Channa, librarian and Paras Bugti, treasurer.