Election of District Bar Khairpur to be held on June 12th

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

A tough contest between the Progressive Lawyers Panel and National Lawyers Panel is expected in the elections for the District Bar Association (DBA) Khairpur, which will be held on June 12th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A tough contest between the Progressive Lawyers Panel and National Lawyers Panel is expected in the elections for the District Bar Association (DBA) Khairpur, which will be held on June 12th.

The candidates of Progressive Lawyers Panel, for President Advocate Manzoor Hussain Larik and General Secretary Miran Bux Shar are optimistic of winning the election and claim support of both the young and senior advocates.

Similarly, the candidates of the National Lawyers Panel, comprising Advocate Syed Jaffar Shah who is contesting for the President and Altaf Marri as the General Secretary, are also hopeful of winning the election. The candidates of both the panels are putting their best to convince the lawyers' fraternity to support them.

