KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Election of Fishermen's Cooperative Society will be held on June 18.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the society held here at Karachi Fish Harbour on Tuesday with Election Officer of the society and Director General Culture Sindh, Abdul Aleem Lashari in chair.

Lashari directed the administration of the society to finalize arrangement in the regard and disseminate information about elections among the members through media, social media and other medium so that they could take part in the election.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that June was appropriate month for the election as all the fishermen remain on shore due to restriction on fishing activities during the month and they could exercise their right of vote which otherwise was not possible due to their off shore activities throughout the year.