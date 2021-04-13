UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Of Fishermen's Cooperative Society To Be Held In June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Election of Fishermen's Cooperative Society to be held in June

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Election of Fishermen's Cooperative Society will be held on June 18.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the society held here at Karachi Fish Harbour on Tuesday with Election Officer of the society and Director General Culture Sindh, Abdul Aleem Lashari in chair.

Lashari directed the administration of the society to finalize arrangement in the regard and disseminate information about elections among the members through media, social media and other medium so that they could take part in the election.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that June was appropriate month for the election as all the fishermen remain on shore due to restriction on fishing activities during the month and they could exercise their right of vote which otherwise was not possible due to their off shore activities throughout the year.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Vote Social Media June Media All

Recent Stories

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

32 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

46 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

47 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

1 hour ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.