Election of Naveed Qamar as President PGA indicates successful parliamentary diplomacy of Parliament: NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed extended warm felicitations to Mr. Naveed Qamar on his election as President of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

In their separate messages, they said that the election of Mr. Naveed Qamar as President of PGA indicated vibrant and proactive parliamentary diplomacy of the present parliament. They also praised the efforts of the parliamentary delegation led by NA Deputy Speaker Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani, who participated in the annual conference of PGA in this regard.

They further said that election of Syed Naveed Qamar as President of PGA is a great honour for country.

They said that Syed Naveed Qamar is a senior and seasoned Parliamentarian and he was the first Pakistani Member of the Parliament who is elected as president of PGA.

They were confident that Mr.Naveed Qamar would streamline Pakistan's efforts for making climate diplomacy and peace a priority agenda on this international platform They prayed for his success during his tenure as the president of PGA.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar has been elected as President of Parliamentarians for Global Action ( PGA) held in Argentina for a two-year term.