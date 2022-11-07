UrduPoint.com

Election Of Naveed Qamar As President PGA Indicates Successful Parliamentary Diplomacy Of Parliament: NA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Election of Naveed Qamar as President PGA indicates successful parliamentary diplomacy of Parliament: NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed extended warm felicitations to Mr. Naveed Qamar on his election as President of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA).

In their separate messages, they said that the election of Mr. Naveed Qamar as President of PGA indicated vibrant and proactive parliamentary diplomacy of the present parliament. They also praised the efforts of the parliamentary delegation led by NA Deputy Speaker Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani, who participated in the annual conference of PGA in this regard.

They further said that election of Syed Naveed Qamar as President of PGA is a great honour for country.

They said that Syed Naveed Qamar is a senior and seasoned Parliamentarian and he was the first Pakistani Member of the Parliament who is elected as president of PGA.

They were confident that Mr.Naveed Qamar would streamline Pakistan's efforts for making climate diplomacy and peace a priority agenda on this international platform They prayed for his success during his tenure as the president of PGA.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar has been elected as President of Parliamentarians for Global Action ( PGA) held in Argentina for a two-year term.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Argentina Commerce Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.