Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :President of the Orakzai Literary Jirga Anjan Orakzai Wednesday postponed elections for Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed due to Muharram.

Talking to media, he said, the elections will be held on September 6.

President of Orakzai Literary Jirga Anjan Orakzai said that elections for Orakzai Literary Jirga was scheduled on August 30, 2020.

He revealed that nomination papers would be submitted to Office Secretary Riaz Mohsin Orakzai by September 1, 2020 with a fee of Rs. 500.