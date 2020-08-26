UrduPoint.com
Election Of Orakzai Literary Jirga Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:01 PM

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

President of the Orakzai Literary Jirga Anjan Orakzai Wednesday postponed elections for Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed due to Muharram

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :President of the Orakzai Literary Jirga Anjan Orakzai Wednesday postponed elections for Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed due to Muharram.

Talking to media, he said, the elections will be held on September 6.

President of Orakzai Literary Jirga Anjan Orakzai said that elections for Orakzai Literary Jirga was scheduled on August 30, 2020.

He revealed that nomination papers would be submitted to Office Secretary Riaz Mohsin Orakzai by September 1, 2020 with a fee of Rs. 500.

