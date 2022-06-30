UrduPoint.com

Election Of Punjab CM: LHC Orders Re-counting Of Votes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 30, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Election of Punjab CM: LHC orders re-counting of votes

A LHC larger bench has accepted pleas of the PTI and the PML- Q while Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi has written a dissenting note.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2022) The political temperature has touched the sky again as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered recounting of votes in Punjab Assembly for the top slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

PML-N central leader Hamza Shehbaz was holding the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

A LHC larger bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan announced the verdict on appeals files by PML-Q and PTI leaders againat election of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ans his oath.

The judges after announcing the verdict disposes of the petition.

Sibtain Khan and 17 other PTI leaders had challenged the election of Hamza Shehbaz ans also questioned his oath.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, the incumbent Punjab Assembly Speaker, who was the rival cansidate of Hamza Shehbaz had also challenged the election of the PML-N leader.

The appellants had challenged the verdict of single bench regarding election of Hamza and asked the court to order re-election.

