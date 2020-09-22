SIALKOT, Sep 22 (APP:The elections for five seats of the SCCI's Executive Committee Corporate Class will be held on Sept 23 (Wednesday) .

The elections for the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Associate Class would be held on Sept 24.

SCCI's ruling Ittehad Group's leader Riazud Din Sheikh said the Ittehad Working Group had fielded Zohaib Rafiq Sethi, Qaisar Ikram, Asif Ali, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Ahsanul Haq for the five Executive Committee Seats against rival Democratic Founders Group's candidates Ishfaq Ahmed, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Salman Iqbal and Asad.

Meanwhile, the Ittehad Founders Group has fielded Muhammad Idrees, Aneel Sarfraz, Sheikh Suhail Zafar, Shahid Nadeem Mughal and Ali Amir Bhatti for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal Asad, Mirza Ayas Baig, Khawaja Zia Ullah and Ansab.