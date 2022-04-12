UrduPoint.com

Election Of Shahbaz Sharif As Prime Minister Big Success For Opposition Parties : MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:17 AM

The Pakistan Peoples Party's MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday said, defeating former prime minister Imran Khan in the vote of no confidence and getting Shahbaz Sharif elected as the Prime Minister is a big success for the opposition parties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday said, defeating former prime minister Imran Khan in the vote of no confidence and getting Shahbaz Sharif elected as the Prime Minister is a big success for the opposition parties.

In a statement issued here on Monday Khan said the signs of improvement in the economy had begun to appear with the change at the helm of the country's affairs.

He asserted that in comparison to Khan's government, Sharif led government comprised of seasoned politicians who had far greater experience of running affairs of the country.

He expressed hope that the leadership PPP and PML-N would also surmount the challenge of the economic crisis in the country.

He said because of wrong decisions of Khan's government the country did not make progress in the last 4 years and the people were burdened with unprecedented inflation.

The MPA said Sharif's cabinet would consist of experienced political figures who would be able to deal with the challenges which the country was facing.

