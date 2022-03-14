UrduPoint.com

Election Office Opened For Prince Shaukat-ul-Mulk In Drosh Tehsil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) inaugurated an election office for their joint candidate Prince Shaukat-ul-Mulk who is in run for the slot of Drosh Tehsil Mayor in the upcoming local government elections

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) inaugurated an election office for their joint candidate Prince Shaukat-ul-Mulk who is in run for the slot of Drosh Tehsil Mayor in the upcoming local government elections.

The leaders of both the parties held a meeting at the residence of Asmari Khan in the historic town of Drosh Tehsil. The meeting was presided by Maulana Abdul Rehman, district Ameer of JUI lower Chitral and a prominent religious figure while district senior vice Ameer of JUI Qari Jamal Abdul Nasser was the stage secretary.

The speakers urged the people to vote for the joint nominee of both the parties and make him successful as he was a young leader and had entered the field to serve the people.

Later on, all the workers led by the leaders of both the parties addressed a public gathering at Drosh Chowk and inaugurated the election office for their candidate.

Prince Shaukat-ul-Mulk said that if he was given a chance, he would change the map of Drosh Tehsil. "There are many problems related with the supply of drinking water, drainage etc," he said adding that if given a chance he would solve all these problems.

