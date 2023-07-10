Open Menu

Election Officer Urges Youth To Take Part In Voting Process

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Election officer urges youth to take part in voting process

Election officer Muhammad Umair has emphasized upon youth to take part in the voting process

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Election officer Muhammad Umair has emphasized upon youth to take part in the voting process.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar held in Star Institute of Computer Sciences centre Jhole to educate youth about the significance of vote.

On this occasion, Election officer Muhammad Umair and Media Coordinator Saima Sattar addressing the seminar said that vote had a vital importance in a democratic society therefore all Pakistanis particularly women should get themselves registered and also cast their vote.

They said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed July 13last date for new registration in electoral rolls, transfer and correction after that such process will be ceased till the announcement of the results of general elections.

They asked to fill out form number 21,22 and 23 in the election commission office so that youth could be included in the voting process after registering their name in the electoral rolls.

A large number of students attended the seminar.

