Election Officer warns Aimal Wali not to violate LG polls' code of conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :An Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan in Lower Chitral Thursday warned Awami National Party's provincial President Aimal Wali Khan not to violate the code of conduct or the directives of Election Commission related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government elections Phase-II.

The letter written to the ANP provincial president further warned that in case of non-compliance or violation of election rules again, a legal action would be strictly taken against him accordance wit the elections' act 2017.

It said that the monitoring team of the Election Commission notices that Aimal Wali visited Tehsil Drosh, district Lower Chitral to address public gathering on March 24 despite that fact that there was a ban on such gathering and public addresses by the Election Commission.