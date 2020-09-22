UrduPoint.com
Election Officer Will Display List Of Delimitation Process On Oct 4

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:43 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Election Officer, Attock, Syed Zaigham Altaf Tuesday said that delimitation of 398 Village Punchayats and 53 neighborhood counsels has been completed and the lists would be displayed at his office on 4th Oct, 2020.

He said that election commission has updated the facility for voters regarding checking their credentials through an SMS on 8300 also .

He said that voters can transfer, register their votes and also file applications for correction of their credentials and deletion of votes on September 21 , 22 and 23 respectively which can be down loaded from the website of Pakistan Election Commission.

He said that objections regarding delimitation will be accepted within 15 days after the display of delimitation lists.

He said that copies of the delimitation maps could be obtained after fulfiling the prerequisites.

