Election official asks students to mobilize friends, family to vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The District Election Commissioner of Hyderabad Saleemuddin Dal has said the people can change the fate of the country with the power of their vote.

Speaking at an awareness seminar in the historic Noor Muhammad High School here on Friday he added that while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had a central role in organizing the general elections, the country's youth should support the commission in that task.

He informed that the ECP had launched an initiative to create awareness about the significance of vote among the youth by organizing events in colleges and universities.

He believed that the students could be helpful in mobilizing their friends, parents and relatives to cast their votes in the elections.

The school's headmaster Tahir Mughal and other senior teachers also attended the seminar.