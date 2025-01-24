Election Official Asks Students To Mobilize Friends, Family To Vote
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The District Election Commissioner of Hyderabad Saleemuddin Dal has said the people can change the fate of the country with the power of their vote.
Speaking at an awareness seminar in the historic Noor Muhammad High School here on Friday he added that while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had a central role in organizing the general elections, the country's youth should support the commission in that task.
He informed that the ECP had launched an initiative to create awareness about the significance of vote among the youth by organizing events in colleges and universities.
He believed that the students could be helpful in mobilizing their friends, parents and relatives to cast their votes in the elections.
The school's headmaster Tahir Mughal and other senior teachers also attended the seminar.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU approves M.Phil, PhD seminars and admissions for 2025, Acting VC announces business plan for publ ..6 minutes ago
-
PDMA prepares to tackle possible drought amid 40pc decline in winter rainfall6 minutes ago
-
Election official asks students to mobilize friends, family to vote6 minutes ago
-
IGP awards appreciation certificates to police officers6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested under parents’ protection law6 minutes ago
-
LHC Chief Justice visits High Court Multan Bench, district courts16 minutes ago
-
Court records witness statement in reference against Parvez Elahi16 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Dolphin Headquarters, Animal Rescue Center, Safe City Project26 minutes ago
-
Railways announces temporary stops for trains at different stations26 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to ensure internet facilities in Balochistan by PPP: Zahoor36 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Aliya Hamza in 8 cases36 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to upgrade public libraries to promote reading culture36 minutes ago