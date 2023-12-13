Open Menu

Election Officials’ Training To Conclude On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Election officials’ training to conclude on Saturday

The current nationwide training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) aims to equip them with essential skills for the effective conduct of elections and will continue until Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The current nationwide training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) aims to equip them with essential skills for the effective conduct of elections and will continue until Saturday.

An ECP spokesperson stated that a total of 40 training sessions are planned concurrently, with the goal of enhancing the performance of 142 ROs and 859 DROs.

The extensive training for the newly appointed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) commenced on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Senior Election Commission officers were conducting training sessions for district returning officers and returning officers, covering election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan December

Recent Stories

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to be ..

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to benefit people: Governor Khyber ..

4 minutes ago
 US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decision ..

US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decisions

3 minutes ago
 Orderly room held with focus on addressing police ..

Orderly room held with focus on addressing police officials' concerns

4 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in so ..

Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

4 minutes ago
 Solangi rules out any change or extension in elect ..

Solangi rules out any change or extension in election date

3 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against ..

LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against doctors' strike

4 minutes ago
Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mes ..

Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mess up Asia-Pacific'

4 minutes ago
 First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock h ..

First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock horns at Perth Stadium tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress i ..

WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress in WASH initiatives

10 minutes ago
 Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growi ..

Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growing in KP

10 minutes ago
 Technology development imperative to overcome fina ..

Technology development imperative to overcome financial deficit: PEC chairman

10 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of a ..

LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of anti-theft campaign

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan