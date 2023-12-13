Election officials’ training to conclude on Saturday

The current nationwide training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) aims to equip them with essential skills for the effective conduct of elections and will continue until Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The current nationwide training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) aims to equip them with essential skills for the effective conduct of elections and will continue until Saturday.

An ECP spokesperson stated that a total of 40 training sessions are planned concurrently, with the goal of enhancing the performance of 142 ROs and 859 DROs.

The extensive training for the newly appointed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) commenced on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Senior Election Commission officers were conducting training sessions for district returning officers and returning officers, covering election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.