SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Annual elections on five seats of SCCI's Executive Committee (Corporate Class) will be held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Wednesday.

Ruling Ittehad Founders' Group of SCCI has fielded Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar for Corporate Class.

While rival Democratic Founders' Group has fielded Asad Siddique, Suhail Akbar Awan, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Tahir Rasheed and Muhammad Suleman Khan.

While, annual election on five seats of Executive Committee from SCCI's Associate Class would be held on September 5, 2019 at SCCI building.