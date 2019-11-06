UrduPoint.com
Election On KP Senate Seat On Nov 26: Election Commission Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

The provincial Election Commission Wednesday notified that election on a Senate seat from KP province that fell vacant after resignation of Khanzada Khan would be held on November 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial Election Commission Wednesday notified that election on a Senate seat from KP province that fell vacant after resignation of Khanzada Khan would be held on November 26.

A public notice issued here required the provincial assembly to elect a member to the General seat in Senate of Pakistan from KP, adding the nomination papers for the slot should be submitted to the Returning Officer Bye-Election to the Senate KP from November 6 to 8.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be taken up from November 10 to 12 while the withdrawal of the nomination should be made on November 19, it said.

The public notice said election for the said election would take place on November 26 from 9am to 1600 hours at provincial assembly building.

