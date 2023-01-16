Election on LB reserved seats to be held within a month: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections of local bodies in the second phase was the manifestation of his government's commitment to the people of the province and to the democratic process and disclosed that elections on reserved seats would be held within a month to complete the process

He also congratulated all the candidates, irrespective of their party affiliation, who have returned in the Local bodies election.

This he said while talking to the media at Expo Center where he visited the Iranian Single Country Exhibition.

He was accompanied by his Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated and thanked law enforcement agencies, including Police, Rangers, FC, and Pak Army for ensuring the peaceful process of the election though there were some threat alerts.

Talking about the delay in declaring election results, the CM Sindh said that he has talked to Election Commissioner, Sindh with the request to declare the results at the earliest. "Some people are giving the impression that the provincial government is causing a delay in the issuance of the result, as a matter of fact, his government has nothing to do with counting and releasing results," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the main reason behind the delay in declaring the result, as told by the election commission, was the counting of votes twice by the presiding officers.

The chief minister said that he has also spoken with Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and told him that it was not only his party (Jamat Islami) but the PPP was also not receiving the results.

He added that the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah was in constant contact with Hafiz Naeem and others, and they all were trying to get the results at the earliest.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also thanked the people of Sindh for reposing confidence in the Pakistan Peoples Party by electing them across the province.

To a question, the CM said that the government would cooperate with the `to be elected' Mayor of Karachi and strengthen him. "I am sure the new Mayor would not cry for power but would focus to serve the people of this city and its people," he said and added the local bodies have all the powers they need to serve the people.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he made the last ditch effort to persuade the MQM-P to contest the local bodies election but they chose to boycott the process.

He added "when a political party chooses to boycott the election means it is creating a vacuum that other parties fill in," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that with the consultation of all the stakeholders, his government had passed the local government law under which Towns have been created in the city. "I am sure this system would deliver and serve the people," he said.

To a question, Murad said that in the city elections have been held on 235 seats of them, and hopefully PPP would win over 100 seats. "There is a tough contest between three parties - PPP, Jamat Islami, and PTI," he said.

Talking about the local bodies election in Hyderabad, the CM said that out of 160 seats, the PPP has won 104/105. "We have won district Council Hyderabad and 99 towns and municipalities," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited different stalls set up by Iranian companies at the Expo and was briefed by them about the quality of their products.

Later, the chief minister attended the MoU signing ceremony between TDAP and Iran Trade Promotion Organization.

Speaking at the ceremony the CM said that there was a dire need to enhance the volume of trade between the two brother countries. "Pakistan and Iran are religiously and culturally brother countries," he said and added that he has a diary of his grandfather with him that he had written in the Persian language and in those days the official language of Sindh was Persian.