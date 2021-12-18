Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) ::Election for the seat of Tehsil Mayor in Dera Ismail Khan has been postponed, Hayatullah Khan, District Election Officer told media men here on Saturday.

This decision was taken after the assassination of ANP candidate Omar Khattab Sherani, who was contesting for the seat of Tehsil Mayor, Hayatullah Khan District Election Officer added.

Tehsil Council has postponed the December 19 election for the mayor seat and the rest of the election will be as per schedule, Hayatullah Khan, District Election Officer, further added.

Election postponed indefinitely and the new date will be announced later on, he answered a question.