UrduPoint.com

Election On Tehsil Mayor Seat In DIK Postponed: DEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:27 PM

Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DEO

Election for the seat of Tehsil Mayor in Dera Ismail Khan has been postponed, Hayatullah Khan, District Election Officer told media men here on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) ::Election for the seat of Tehsil Mayor in Dera Ismail Khan has been postponed, Hayatullah Khan, District Election Officer told media men here on Saturday.

This decision was taken after the assassination of ANP candidate Omar Khattab Sherani, who was contesting for the seat of Tehsil Mayor, Hayatullah Khan District Election Officer added.

Tehsil Council has postponed the December 19 election for the mayor seat and the rest of the election will be as per schedule, Hayatullah Khan, District Election Officer, further added.

Election postponed indefinitely and the new date will be announced later on, he answered a question.

Related Topics

Election Awami National Party Dera Ismail Khan December Media

Recent Stories

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's ..

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

18 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes Next Round of Iran Talks to Lead to A ..

Russia Hopes Next Round of Iran Talks to Lead to Agreement - Foreign Ministry

22 seconds ago
 Homage paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

Homage paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

23 seconds ago
 Turkey neutralizes PKK terrorists wanted by Interp ..

Turkey neutralizes PKK terrorists wanted by Interpol

25 seconds ago
 Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Cham ..

Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

3 minutes ago
 Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.