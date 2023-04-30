UrduPoint.com

Election Only After Completion Of Constitutional Term: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Election only after completion of constitutional term: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said that election in the country will be held after completion of five-year constitutional term of Assemblies.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that according to the Constitution, National and provincial assemblies should be allowed to complete their terms. He said election to all assemblies would be held on the same day, which would ensure transparency.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had been exposed before the nation now, as he had dissolved the National Assembly under a conspiracy. "We cannot dissolve assemblies on wishes of Imran Khan," Ahsan Iqbal said adding that the PTI chief had himself admitted that he dissolved the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The minister said that even today, the government's stance was that Sindh, Balochistan and the National Assembly could not be dissolved to appease a naive person like Imran Khan. If one person had dissolved his two assemblies on the advice of the army chief, the people of Sindh and Balochistan could not be made to suffer due to his wrong decision, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan provinces could not be dissolved prematurely for the sake of Imran Khan.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan was imposed on the country under a conspiracy in 2018, and during his four-year government, he destroyed the national economy. He said "we are determined and will lead the country on the path to development". He said that besides stabilising the country's economy, the Information Technology (IT) sector would be developed, the energy sector of the country would be strengthened and the backward areas of Pakistan should be brought on a par with developed regions of the country.

"We have put the country on the path to stability in the last one year, Alhamdulillah. By the grace of Allah, record wheat production has been made in Pakistan this year. As a result of the government policy, farmers of Pakistan have never experienced such prosperity," he added. The federal minister said that today the country had harvested the best crop of rice, showing that agriculture was progressing in Pakistan, he added.

