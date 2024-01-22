Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations

Caretaker Minister for Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, serving as the convener of the Election Oversight Committee, discussed election preparations with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan and briefed him about upcoming polls arrangements of both federal and provincial governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, serving as the convener of the Election Oversight Committee, discussed election preparations with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan and briefed him about upcoming polls arrangements of both Federal and provincial governments.

In the meeting held at the Election Commission Secretariat, Ashraf Tarar emphasized that the committee's Primary goal is to oversee election security, address obstacles in arrangements, and ensure measures for peace, additional security, and the implementation of ECP directives to conduct transparent and well-coordinated elections.

During the meeting, the CEC commended the cooperation of federal and provincial governments made for election preparations. Giving suggestions to the minister, he urged him to visit the four provincial capitals for meeting with caretaker provincial governments, chief secretaries, and the Inspector general of police (IGPs) to assess election arrangements.