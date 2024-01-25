Election preparation in full swing, DC Islamabad urges timely action

In a proactive move gearing up for the upcoming general elections, District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Thursday led a comprehensive review meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) In a proactive move gearing up for the upcoming general elections, District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Thursday led a comprehensive review meeting.

The meeting, attended by Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and various stakeholders, focused on the election preparedness ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process, Memon directed Returning Officers for NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 Constituencies to take prompt measures in setting up polling stations and ensuring the overall success of the elections.

Memon emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources effectively, urging the officers to make sure that every candidate abides by the established rules and regulations.

It is a clear directive to streamline the process and maintain a level playing field for all contenders in these constituencies.

In addition to electoral arrangements, the District Returning Officer emphasized the need for stringent checks and improvements in sanitation facilities, water supply, lighting, and security measures. This move aimed to create a conducive and safe environment for voters, candidates, and election staff during the entire process.

Memon's call for timely action and comprehensive arrangements underscored the commitment to a fair and efficient electoral process. This proactive approach ensured that all necessary steps are taken to guarantee the smooth functioning of polling stations and uphold the integrity of the democratic exercise in Islamabad.