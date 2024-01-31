Election Preparations Gain Momentum In Sargodha Division
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Preparations for general election have gained momentum across Sargodha division where most of the National and provincial assemblies candidates belonging to political parties have intensified their campaigns.
Candidates are holding corner meetings and going door-to-door for electioneering.
Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-85 Sargodha, Tasneam Ahmed Qureshi, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate from NA-84, Khudadad Kalyar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from NA-85 Sargodha, and Mehar Dastgir Lukk, PML-N candidate from PP-76, Rai Muhammad Ali Bhatti, an independent candidate from PP-78, and Rana Munawwar Ghuos Khan, PMLN candidate from PP-78, have started full-fledged election campaign in their Constituencies.
The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached the peak. Streets, bazaars and buildings have been decorated with stickers, banners and posters of candidates. PTI, PML and PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters seem more active compared to other political parties in all districts of Sargodha division.
The main printing press market in Sargodha is no more taking orders for any sort of printing due to the rush of work.
